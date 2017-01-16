Jose Bautista's long search for a club may finally be over.

In a case of "meet the new boss, same as the old boss," it appears the righ-handed slugger could once again be a Toronto Blue Jay.

On Sunday night, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported that both parties are close to a deal.

Source: #BlueJays have emerged as the front-runner for Jose Bautista. He's nearing a deal with the club. #Toronto @mlb — @JesseSanchezMLB

Bautista initially turned down the Jays one-year qualifying offer of $17.2 US in November to explore free agency.

However, the market has not been kind to the 35-year old and a return to Toronto appears imminent.

No financial details are known at this time. But, should Bautista return, he could provide the Jays with a much needed offensive boost, especially after Edwin Encarnacion signed a three-year, $65-million US deal with the Cleveland Indians in December.

Last year, Bautista, who suffered various injuries, hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs while playing just 116 games.