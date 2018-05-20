Braves cut ties with former Blue Jays' slugger Jose Bautista

Jose Bautista is looking for work again.

Signed by former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos in April, the former Toronto slugger was released by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Anthopoulos said Bautista would look for a job elsewhere but has a standing offer from the Braves to return to triple-A Gwinnett to get at-bats.

Bautista, who signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in April, struggled defensively at third base with the big club and posted a .143 batting average, two home runs and a .250 on-base percentage in 12 games (35 at-bats).

Signing the 37-year-old former outfielder — Bautista received $1 million US for being added to the 40-man major league roster — was a low-risk move by the Braves, who were using Ryan Flaherty and Johan Camargo primarily at third base before Bautista's arrival.

Bautista went unsigned over the winter after hitting .203 in 157 games last season in Toronto with 23 home runs and 63 runs batted in while making $18 million on a one-year contract.

A six-time all-star, Bautista hit at least 22 homers in each of the previous eight seasons, including a career-high 54 for the Blue Jays in 2010. He also reached the 100-RBI mark four times.