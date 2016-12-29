The Jose Bautista Era in Toronto might not be over just yet.

MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reports the Blue Jays and Bautista's representatives are in "active contract discussions."

The 36-year-old right fielder turned down the Jays' one-year qualifying offer of $17.2 million US in November to explore free agency. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported on last Friday that Bautista is now considering a one-year deal with the Jays, as long as it is worth more than the qualifying offer.

Bautista earned $14 million this past season, the last of a five-year, $60-million contract. He batted .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs in 2016, playing just 116 games because of various injuries.

Late last week, Bautista saw former teammate Edwin Encarnacion sign a three-year, $65-million deal with the Cleveland Indians, less than the four-year, $80 million the Jays offered before the free agency period began.