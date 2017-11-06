Jose Bautista's $17.5 million US contract option has been declined by the Toronto Blue Jays, who will pay a $500,000 buyout.
Bautista became a free agent Sunday after the team turned down its half of the mutual option on the 36-year-old right-fielder.
- Blue Jays won't pick up mutual option on Bautista's deal
- Bautista: Greatest Blue Jay since Joe Carter touched 'em all
Last month, Atkins said he was moved by the outpouring of fan support on Bautista's final home game of the season and that moment will not be the last time Bautista is celebrated in Toronto.
"Jose's career, it's remarkable, and the last home game of the season speaks to what he's meant to this city and this organization," Atkins said.
"We wanted to make sure that when he comes back here he's going to be celebrated in a very strong way. That could be in the form of wearing a Toronto Blue Jays uniform again, it could be that he's traded for or signed in the future at some point, but there will be a day that we make sure we celebrate him in a significant way, knowing that he's going to be celebrated for years by the fans for his accomplishments."
With an aging roster — the Blue Jays had the American League's oldest starting lineup last season — Atkins said the plan now is to trend younger. Keeping Bautista would contradict that.
"We're not getting any younger if we add him to our fold and guarantee him our right-field spot," Atkins said.
The Blue Jays, who reached the ALCS in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016, ended 2017 in fourth place in the American League East, 17 games back of first-place Boston.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.