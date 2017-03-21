The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are reportedly near agreement on a two-year extension for 2018-19 with an option for 2020, the 54-year-old Texan's reward for guiding the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Source says #BlueJays and John Gibbons reach agreement on extension that adds two guaranteed years plus 2020 option. Steve Phillips first — @ShiDavidi

Team president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins had confirmed Gibbons would return this season less than an hour after Cleveland eliminated the Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 19.

"The one thing that is certain is our desire for him to continue to lead this organization on the field and his desire is the same," Atkins told reporters at the Rogers Centre on that fall night.

Some believed Shapiro and Atkins would install their own manager when they arrived in Toronto in late 2015, but Gibbons has impressed the front office with his people skills, leadership and dedication.

John Gibbons was asked post-game about the latest national report that offered no new info on his contract situation. Here was his answer: pic.twitter.com/XzzNk7VhJq — @ArashMadani

"I think he always has winning at the forefront, but never at the expense or cost of someone's career," Atkins said. "His ability to balance that and not put himself and his own person and individual success, his thought to put that at the back, is something that shines and, I think, players respect him because of it."

Gibbons has led the Blue Jays to a 339-309 record over the past four seasons, including an 89-73 mark last season.

He originally managed the team from 2004-08 and was rehired before the 2013 season.