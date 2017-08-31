With a 27-year age gap between them, Joey Votto and a six-year-old boy seem like unlikely friends.

But ever since Walter "Suberbubz" Herbert became the Cincinnati Reds' honourary captain for their Aug. 27 game vs. Pittsburgh, the two have been #FriendshipGoals.

The world needs more people like Joey Votto. pic.twitter.com/3wg2l4Ob8h — @MLB

When Votto crushed his 34th home run of the season during a 7-2 win over the Mets on Thursday, he saw his friend in the front row wearing a blue shirt that read: "BE KIND."

The first baseman didn't really need the reminder and was quick to run over to Superbubz and thank him in true Canadian fashion — with a high five.

But he didn't stop there.

A young @Reds fan enjoyed an unforgettable day thanks to Joey Votto. https://t.co/XnII2OhPVS pic.twitter.com/UjDKe74kLZ — @Cut4

Votto ran into the dugout and returned with the bat and later a red game-worn jersey for the young boy who is dying of stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"We did not expect that," Superbubz's mom, Emily, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the game. "We thought he'd say hi when he recognized him. We were very surprised he went all out."

Votto declined to comment on his participation, but when told that the family was thrilled, he said, "That's what's important."