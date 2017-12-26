Skip to Main Content
Joey Votto's home-run ball donated to late cancer patient

Joey Votto's home-run ball donated to late cancer patient

A man who snagged a Joey Votto home run ball during a Cincinnati Reds game in August has fulfilled his promise to give it to the family of a 6-year-old boy who witnessed the big hit weeks before dying of cancer.

6-year-old Walter Herbert witnessed big hit just weeks before his death

The Associated Press ·
Joey Votto, right, high-fives Walter Herbert, also known as "Superbubz," and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the Aug. 31 game. (Cincinnati Reds/Facebook)
WXIX-TV reports that Trey Jones and his 3-year-old son, Keegan, handed over the ball to Wally Herbert last week so it could be added to a memorial wall for Herbert's son, Walter.

Votto had high-fived Walter, who was known as "Superbubz," and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the Aug. 31 game.

Jones says he'd wanted to give the ball to the Walter's family since the game and realizes it means more to them than to him.

