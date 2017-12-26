Joey Votto's home-run ball donated to late cancer patient
6-year-old Walter Herbert witnessed big hit just weeks before his death
A man who snagged a Joey Votto home run ball during a Cincinnati Reds game in August has fulfilled his promise to give it to the family of a 6-year-old boy who witnessed the big hit weeks before dying of cancer.
WXIX-TV reports that Trey Jones and his 3-year-old son, Keegan, handed over the ball to Wally Herbert last week so it could be added to a memorial wall for Herbert's son, Walter.
A young <a href="https://twitter.com/Reds">@Reds</a> fan enjoyed an unforgettable day thanks to Joey Votto. <a href="https://t.co/XnII2OhPVS">https://t.co/XnII2OhPVS</a> <a href="https://t.co/UjDKe74kLZ">pic.twitter.com/UjDKe74kLZ</a>—@Cut4
Votto had high-fived Walter, who was known as "Superbubz," and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the Aug. 31 game.
The world needs more people like Joey Votto. <a href="https://t.co/3wg2l4Ob8h">pic.twitter.com/3wg2l4Ob8h</a>—@MLB
Jones says he'd wanted to give the ball to the Walter's family since the game and realizes it means more to them than to him.
