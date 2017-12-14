Astros sign ex-Blue Jays RP Joe Smith: Winter meetings roundup

​Right-hander Joe Smith and the World Series champion Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year contract worth $15 million US.

The 33-year-old gets $7 million next year and $8 million in 2019.

He was 3-0 with one save and 71 strikeouts over 54 innings in 59 relief appearances last season for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians, who re-acquired him for a pair of minor leaguers at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Smith pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings over four games in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Smith is 44-28 with a 2.97 ERA in 698 relief appearances over 11 big league seasons that also included time with the New York Mets (2007-08), Cleveland (2009-13), Los Angeles Angels (2014-16) and Chicago Cubs (2016).

His deal was announced Wednesday at the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla., and Smith was to be introduced at a news conference Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Piscotty traded to Athletics

Stephen Piscotty has been traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Oakland Athletics for two infield prospects, allowing the outfielder to be near his family's home in Pleasanton, Calif., following his mother's diagnosis with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Gretchen Piscotty was diagnosed in May with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks nerve cells. He left the Cardinals for five days after the diagnosis and returned May 31.

St. Louis receives Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock in the deal announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Piscotty hit .235 in 107 games last season with nine homers and 39 runs batted in, spending stretches on the disabled list because of a strained hamstring and groin. He has hit .268 with 38 homers and 163 RBIs in 2 1/2 major league seasons. In May, he agreed to a six-year, $33.5-million contract.

Rodney joins Twins: report

A person familiar with the negotiations says reliever Fernando Rodney and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year, $4.5-million US contract.

Rodney turns 41 on March 18 and will be in his 16th major league season. The right-hander had 39 saves in 45 chances this year for Arizona. He was 5-4 with a 4.23 earned-run average, striking out 65 and walking 26 in 55 1/3 innings.

A three-time all-star, Rodney is 44-63 with 300 saves in 828 relief appearances for Detroit (2002-03 and 2005-09), Los Angeles Angels (2010-11), Tampa Bay (2012-13), Seattle (2014-15), Chicago Cubs (2015), San Diego (2016), Miami (2016) and Arizona.