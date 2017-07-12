Put down your pitchforks, Canada.
Tuesday's MLB all-star game seemed to strike a rather negative chord with Canadians after it sounded like anthem singer Jocelyn Alice giggled while performing O Canada.
It even looked as though Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak was taken aback by the transgression.
Justin Smoak, guys. #NotHavingThat pic.twitter.com/esewcJDZNS—
@77Hendriks
But Alice responded on Twitter on Wednesday, claiming that she was just "overcome with excitement."
1/2 A BIG thank you to the @MLB for one of the best days of my life yesterday. I giggled because I saw some fellow Canadians on the—
@iamjocelynalice
2/2 big screen and was overcome with excitement in that moment. I love my country. I am so proud to be Canadian.—
@iamjocelynalice
Can we blame the Calgary native for getting a little excited while representing her country during the annual showcase of America's favourite pastime?
After all, apologizing and being kind is one of Canada's favourite pastimes, right? Sorry.
