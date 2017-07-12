Put down your pitchforks, Canada.

Tuesday's MLB all-star game seemed to strike a rather negative chord with Canadians after it sounded like anthem singer Jocelyn Alice giggled while performing O Canada.

It even looked as though Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak was taken aback by the transgression.

But Alice responded on Twitter on Wednesday, claiming that she was just "overcome with excitement."

1/2 A BIG thank you to the @MLB for one of the best days of my life yesterday. I giggled because I saw some fellow Canadians on the — @iamjocelynalice

2/2 big screen and was overcome with excitement in that moment. I love my country. I am so proud to be Canadian. — @iamjocelynalice

Can we blame the Calgary native for getting a little excited while representing her country during the annual showcase of America's favourite pastime?

After all, apologizing and being kind is one of Canada's favourite pastimes, right? Sorry.