Blue Jays tab J.A. Happ to start Opening Day
Sanchez, Estrada, Stroman, Garcia round out Toronto's rotation
The Toronto Blue Jays picked J.A. Happ to be the starting pitcher on Opening Day, the club announced on Tuesday.
The veteran left-hander will pitch against the New York Yankees on March 29 at the Rogers Centre. It will be the first time in his 10-year career that he will start opening day.
Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, whose 2017 season was hampered by a finger blister, will start the second game. Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and newcomer Jaime Garcia round out the rest of the rotation.
Gibby has named our 2018 starting rotation!<br><br>Game 1: J.A. Happ<br>Game 2: <a href="https://twitter.com/A_Sanch41?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@A_Sanch41</a> <br>Game 3: Marco Estrada <br>Game 4: <a href="https://twitter.com/MStrooo6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MStrooo6</a> <br>Game 5: Jaime García <a href="https://t.co/5RHktLwH4K">pic.twitter.com/5RHktLwH4K</a>—@BlueJays
Happ, a 20-game winner in 2016, was 10-11 with a 3.53 earned-run average last season. The 35-year-old pitched his last spring training game Sunday — a 5-2 Blue Jays win over the Pittsburgh Pirates — allowing four hits, one run and striking out five.
Stroman has been limited to just one start this season, two innings against Canada's junior national team last week, because of right shoulder inflammation.
Toronto finished fourth in the AL East last season with a 76-87 record and missed the playoffs after back-to-back runs to the American League Championship Series.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.