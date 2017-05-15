The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Steve Pearce on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.

Pearce suffered the injury in Toronto's 3-2 win over Seattle on Sunday when he slid to avoid a tag after hitting a double.

Pearce had a slow start at the plate this season but has been much better in May, hitting .276 with four home runs and nine runs batted in.

He joins third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, catcher Russell Martin and starting pitchers J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano on the DL.

Right-handed reliever Leonel Campos took Pearce's place on the active roster.