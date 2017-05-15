The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Steve Pearce on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.
Pearce suffered the injury in Toronto's 3-2 win over Seattle on Sunday when he slid to avoid a tag after hitting a double.
Pearce had a slow start at the plate this season but has been much better in May, hitting .276 with four home runs and nine runs batted in.
He joins third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, catcher Russell Martin and starting pitchers J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano on the DL.
Right-handed reliever Leonel Campos took Pearce's place on the active roster.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.