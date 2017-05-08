The Toronto Blue Jays were dealt another blow on the injury front Monday as catcher Russell Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a nerve issue in his left shoulder.
Martin said he's not experiencing any pain, but is dealing with limited mobility and a lack of normal strength.
"I'm having a hard time lifting my arm and catching certain pitches," he said. "It's unlike anything I've ever had in my career."
Manager John Gibbons called it an "inflamed nerve" problem and doesn't expect it to be a long-term absence. The Blue Jays are already dealing with injuries to a list of prominent players that includes J.A. Happ (elbow), Aaron Sanchez (finger), Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (calf).
Martin first noticed the problem during spring training. He thought he was past it until recently aggravating the issue on the field, admitting it was "kind of worrisome" that it wasn't improving.
'Hard time doing certain things'
Doctors have told him that rest should help him get things back to normal.
"It's like I physically have a hard time doing certain things that I've never had trouble doing before," Martin said.
The veteran backstop is batting .197 with three homers and seven RBIs this season.
"You're rarely 100 per cent in this game," Martin said. "But I definitely felt like there were times where I was missing pitches that I'm used to putting in play."
The Blue Jays recalled catcher Mike Ohlman from triple-A Buffalo before Monday night's game against the visiting Cleveland Indians.
Luke Maile got the start behind the plate and batted ninth in Toronto's batting order.
