September can't come soon enough for the Blue Jays bullpen.

Toronto relievers surrendered four earned runs on five hits Monday night, including a two-run homer to Christian Vazquez, as the Boston Red Sox edged the Blue Jays 6-5.

Manager John Gibbons said his 'pen has been taxed and will benefit from next month's call-ups.

"I know they've been working hard. Sooner or later it catches up with you," said Gibbons. "[With] Danny Barnes it was coming out good, he left the ball up and Vazquez hits the home run. [Ryan] Tepera walked the guy on four straight, you usually don't see that too often.

"Major league season, that one extra month is a long year. We can expand in September, we can bring some more arms and we don't have to use them all the time. That should help."

Vazquez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak.

Eduardo Nunez also homered for Boston (74-57) and Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland had an RBI apiece as the Red Sox extended their division lead to 3 1/2 games over the New York Yankees.

"Always with two strikes, they pitch me up and in. I was looking for that," said Vazquez. "We needed that win to break the losing streak. We're back. It's fun to enjoy the game and get a couple of hits and win the game."

Rally falls short

Justin Smoak's two-run home run in the ninth off closer Craig Kimbrel pulled the Blue Jays (61-70) to within one but the comeback stopped there.

Kendrys Morales had two RBI's and Ryan Goins drove in one. Toronto has dropped eight of its last 10.

Drew Pomeranz (14-4) went six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out four. Kimbrel picked up his 30th save of the season.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez forces out Toronto Josh Donaldson at home plate during the fifth inning of Boston's 6-5 win on Monday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Vazquez finished the game with four hits. He gave Boston a 4-3 lead, its first lead of the night, putting Barnes' fastball into the second deck for a two-run home run. The Red Sox took a 5-3 lead on Moreland's RBI single.

"He has come up big. He's swinging the bat really well," said Red Sox manager John Farrell. "Big night offensively for Christian. Particularly after the four games we were coming off, to get back in the win column is big.

"That might have been the toughest four-game stretch we've had this season."