The Blue Jays will recall right-hander Mat Latos from triple-A Buffalo to start against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Manager John Gibbons said before Thursday afternoon's game against Boston that right-hander Casey Lawrence will be called up to face the Angels on Saturday night.

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez and left-hander J.A. Happ are on the 10-day disabled list. Sanchez has a blister on his middle finger and Happ has a sore elbow.

Latos has a career 71-58 record and 3.60 earned-run average in eight seasons with San Diego, Cincinnati, the Angels, the Dodgers, Miami, the Chicago White Sox and Washington.

He has no record with a 1.00 ERA in two starts at Buffalo this season. Lawrence made two relief appearances with Toronto this season. He is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts at triple-A.