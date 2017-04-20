The Blue Jays will recall right-hander Mat Latos from triple-A Buffalo to start against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Manager John Gibbons said before Thursday afternoon's game against Boston that right-hander Casey Lawrence will be called up to face the Angels on Saturday night.
Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez and left-hander J.A. Happ are on the 10-day disabled list. Sanchez has a blister on his middle finger and Happ has a sore elbow.
Latos has a career 71-58 record and 3.60 earned-run average in eight seasons with San Diego, Cincinnati, the Angels, the Dodgers, Miami, the Chicago White Sox and Washington.
He has no record with a 1.00 ERA in two starts at Buffalo this season. Lawrence made two relief appearances with Toronto this season. He is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts at triple-A.
