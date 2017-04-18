The Toronto Blue Jays are optimistic injured starters J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez will be able to return to the lineup shortly after their stints on the 10-day disabled list are complete.

Happ was placed on the DL Tuesday with left elbow inflammation, a move that was retroactive to Monday. The Sanchez move, due to a nagging blister issue, was made Sunday but retroactive to Saturday.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Happ's exit midway through Sunday's 11-4 loss to Baltimore gave everyone a scare.

"They did an MRI and actually it looked pretty good," he said. "There's just some inflammation in there [and nothing more], which is big. We figure put him on that 10-day DL, get him through that and let it calm down."

Happ, a veteran southpaw, won 20 games last season but is 0-3 this year with a 4.50 earned-run average.

"I think looking long-term it's actually really good news compared to what it could have been and maybe what I thought it was leaning toward," Happ said. "It's good news. I don't want to go on the DL, but hopefully this has the potential to be [one missed start], get back right after the 10 days."

Sanchez update

The Blue Jays also provided an update on Sanchez's finger issue. A portion of nail was removed from his right middle finger on Monday during a procedure performed by Dr. Glenn Goldstein in Kansas City.

"They just take a portion of that nail, right around where the blister was and just cut it back," Gibbons said. "The guys [Goldstein] has done it [to] have had no problem and it heals up pretty quick."

Sanchez was 15-2 last season and led the American League with a 3.00 ERA. In two starts this year, he was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

Sanchez was expected to resume throwing in the coming days, the team said.

Gibbons said it's possible the young right-hander could be back next week in St. Louis, but it's more likely he'll return for a three-game home set starting April 28 against Tampa Bay.

Toronto will need to use triple-A callups this Friday and Saturday at Anaheim. Those roster moves will likely be announced in the coming days.

The Blue Jays did recall utilityman Ty Kelly and right-hander Danny Barnes from triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday's home game against the Boston Red Sox.

Welcome to the team, @tykelly11! Ty will wear No. 1 for the #BlueJays. pic.twitter.com/gtopPoxeiG — @BlueJays

Barnes takes the roster spot of left-hander Matt Dermody, who was optioned to the Bisons on Monday.

Toronto entered play Tuesday against the Red Sox with a 2-10 record, the worst mark in the major leagues.

"From our end of it, you're always concerned when you go through ruts," Gibbons said. "I know people don't want to hear it, but it's very, very early. But you've got to put an end to it. You can't dig too deep a hole, I mean the division is too good.

"Really the whole American League is too good. There's too many good teams. So we need to turn it around quickly, that's for sure."