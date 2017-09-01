Jonathan Schoop doubled in Manny Machado for the game's only run in the 13th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in a 1-0 victory Friday night.

It was the eighth win in nine games for the Orioles, a surge that's put them just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card.

Machado led off the 13th with an infield hit off Aaron Loup (2-3) and Schoop followed with a liner to right-centre that put an end to a game that lasted 4 hours, 22 minutes.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) worked the 13th for his first major league victory.

Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini pitched seven innings against the Orioles on Friday, In Baltimore, Md. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jays minor-leaguer suspended

Toronto pitcher Luis Pena has been suspended for violating baseball's minor league drug program.

Pena was banned for 72 games Friday following a positive test for metabolites of Stanozolol, the commissioner's office said. The 19-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA this year for the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Blue Jays.