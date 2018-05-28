Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson leaves game in Boston with apparent injury
3rd baseman has spent time on disabled list this season
Toronto's Josh Donaldson came out of the game in the fifth inning Monday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The Blue Jays third baseman, who had walked with one out, made it to third on a Justin Smoak double but covered the distance gingerly. After talking to the team trainer, he gave way to pinch runner Gio Urshela.
There was no immediate word on what the problem was.
The 32-year-old Donaldson has already spent time on the disabled list this season with a shoulder injury and has been sidelined in the past with a calf injury.
Toronto is already without the injured Aledmys Diaz (ankle), Randal Grichuk (knee). Steve Pearce (oblique), Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and Troy Tulowitzki (foot).
The Jays gave catcher Russell Martin a first career start in left field Monday.
