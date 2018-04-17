Game on: Blue Jays doubleheader a go after roof repair

The Toronto Blue Jays' doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday after inclement weather that caused damage to the roof at Rogers Centre cancelled Monday's game.

The team announced the decision Tuesday morning on Twitter, while also poking fun at an earlier tweet that boasted the Rogers Centre was impervious to the inclement weather that has been causing postponements throughout the league.

Kansas City sportswriter Pete Grathoff called the earlier post "smug."

While we're certainly not into making guarantees (anymore), today's doubleheader will go on as scheduled. Let's play ball! <a href="https://t.co/xNqxj8Q18s">pic.twitter.com/xNqxj8Q18s</a> —@BlueJays

The natural doubleheader begins at 3:07 p.m. ET, with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first, according to the team. Lefty Jaime Garcia will start the first game for Toronto, while right-hander Joe Biagini was called up from Buffalo (AAA) to start the second game.

As announced by <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a>, an assessment has been made of the area around Rogers Centre & concluded there is no longer safety concerns. We are working on repairing the damage to our roof & will assess the conditions throughout the morning. We will provide updates. —@BlueJays

Earlier, the team announced "there is no longer safety concerns" after falling ice from the nearby CN Tower, which followed a weekend of freezing rain, forced the closure of the tower and prompted the Blue Jays to cancel Monday's game.

Fans with tickets to Monday's cancelled game are being offered an exchange for tickets to Tuesday's afternoon game or several other games scheduled in May and September.

The mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and powerful winds that battered the region Saturday and Sunday had made driving treacherous, with provincial police reporting more than 1,600 non-fatal crashes on the highways surrounding Toronto over the two days.

One of the Royals' buses was hit by ice on Sunday night when a large piece flew off the bus in front of it while the team was driving from Toronto's airport.