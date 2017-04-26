The St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night has been postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will start as scheduled at 1:45 PM ET. The makeup game will start at 6:15 PM ET.

St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez, who is still in search of his first win, had been scheduled to start Wednesday night. Mat Latos was to start for Toronto.