The eagle has landed — on Canadian James Paxton's shoulder

Canadian James Paxton started strong for the Seattle Mariners in the Minnesota Twins' home opener Thursday despite a startling moment during the pregame ceremony.

The bald eagle that was supposed to fly to the mound before the national anthem instead circled Paxton, where he was standing alone in left field on a break from his warmup throws.

Oh, just an 🦅 landing in a Big 🍁.<a href="https://twitter.com/James_Paxton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@James_Paxton</a>, totally fearless. <a href="https://t.co/8xHYBTwNhC">pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC</a> —@Mariners

The confused bird wound up landing its large talons on the lefty's right shoulder, before being lured away by the handler.

The remarkable poise shown by Paxton was challenged in the sixth, when Joe Mauer started with a single. Miguel Sano followed with a drive into the second deck, the only one of Minnesota's 12 home runs this season that has come with a runner on base.

The Canadian ended up going five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven. The Twins won the game 4-2.