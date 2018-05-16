Happ has history-making day at plate, strikes out 10 as Jays crush Mets

J.A. Happ struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings and reached base three times in as many plate appearances Wednesday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the host New York Mets, 12-1, at soggy Citi Field.

The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak to move back over .500 (22-21). The Mets have lost 18 of 27 since an 11-1 start.

Happ (5-3) shrugged off an unofficial 18-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third inning, when the grounds crew applied several dozen bags of Diamond Dry to the soaked infield, to snap a two-start losing streak. The left-hander, who gave up 10 runs over nine innings in those losses, allowed just two hits and didn't walk a batter Wednesday, when he retired the final 11 men he faced.

Happ also made a bit of Blue Jays history by hitting two singles, drawing a walk and scoring two runs. He is the first Toronto pitcher to ever reach base three times in a single game.

Toronto's J.A. Happ waits as grounds crew work on the mound during a rainy day at Citi Field in New York City on Wednesday. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Justin Smoak homered in the first for the Blue Jays, who went up 3-0 on Teoscar Hernandez's two-run homer in the fourth and chased Mets starter Zack Wheeler during a three-run fifth in which Josh Donaldson (single) and Smoak (two-run double) had RBI hits.

The Blue Jays added three runs apiece in the sixth, via a Donaldson sacrifice fly and RBI singles by Hernandez and Kevin Pillar, and the ninth, when Richard Urena hit a three-run homer.

Pillar, Luke Maile and Curtis Granderson joined Happ, Smoak and Hernandez in having two hits each.

Brandon Nimmo broke up the shutout by homering with two outs in the ninth for the Mets. Wilmer Flores had two hits.

Wheeler (2-3) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven over four-plus innings. Smoak's homer was the only hit Wheeler allowed in the first three innings before spending about 25 minutes in the dugout between the third and fourth.