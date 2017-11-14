Former star pitcher Roy Halladay, who was the face of the Toronto Blue Jays for about a decade, will be remembered today in a memorial service.
A celebration of Halladay's life is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies, the only other MLB team he played for in a 15-year career that started in 1998.
The service will be open to the public, and a sizable contingent from the Blue Jays is expected to attend.
Halladay was killed when the sport plane he was flying crashed in the Gulf of Mexico last week. He was 40.
The Denver native played in Toronto from 1998-2009, posting a 148-76 record with a 3.43 earned-run average and winning the American League's Cy Young award as top pitcher in 2003.
He spent the next four seasons with Philadelphia, pitching a perfect game in 2010 en route to winning the National League's Cy Young Award. Halladay also threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series that year, becoming just the second pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat in the post-season.
