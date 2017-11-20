History-making Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe is on the move.
Pittsburgh traded Ngoepe to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
A 🎁 for your timeline, from your newest Blue Jay. 👍 pic.twitter.com/IfZc2Y9UYd—
@BlueJays
The 27-year-old Ngoepe became the first African-born player in baseball history to reach the major leagues when he debuted on April 26 in a loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Ngoepe, who is from South Africa, hit .222 in 28 games for the Pirates while spending the majority of the season at Triple-A Indianapolis.
