Giants finalize deal with reliever Tony Watson
Deal guarantees 32-year-old left-hander $9M, includes player option for 2020
Left-hander Tony Watson and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a two-year contract that includes a player option for 2020, a deal that guarantees the former All-Star reliever $9 million.\
Great to be teaming it up with Watty(Tony Watson) again! Let’s get it bro! <a href="https://twitter.com/SFGiants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFGiants</a>—@TheCUTCH22
The deal announced Monday could be worth $26 million over three years, including performance bonuses. Among the performance bonuses are $2.5 million annually in 2018 and 2019 based on games finished. The deal was structured in a manner that lowers its average annual value for the luxury tax.
The 32-year-old left-hander was 7-4 with a 3.38 ERA last year in 71 relief appearances for Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 31. He was 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 24 regular-season games with the Dodgers, then 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 post-season games.
A 2014 All-Star, Watson pitched for the Pirates from 2011-17.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.