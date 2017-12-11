The New York Yankees have made the biggest splash of the major league off-season, acquiring reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

A news conference introducing the slugging outfielder will be held Monday at 2 p.m. ET in Orlando, Fla., site of this week's baseball winter meetings.

Second baseman Starlin Castro is headed to the Marlins along with minor league pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers, an infielder who is a cousin of Boston prospect Rafael Devers.

The deal also reportedly calls for the Marlins to send $30 million US to the Yankees if Stanton doesn't exercise his right to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his contract. Stanton will see his salary nearly double to $25 million in 2018, the fourth season of his record 13-year, $325 million deal.

Stanton's future salaries

2018: $25 million US

2019: $26 million

2020: $26 million

2021: $29 million

2022: $29 million

2023: $32 million

2024: $32 million

2025: $32 million

2026: $29 million

2027: $25 million

2028: $25 million team option ($10 million buyout)

After a disappointing 2016 campaign (.240 batting average, 27 home runs), Stanton played a career-high 159 games last season, batting .281 with franchise records and major league highs in home runs (59) and runs batted in (132).

His homer total led the major leagues and was the most since 2001 when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64. It was also the oft-injured Stanton's first season with more than 37 dingers.

The Yankees, at least publicly, made a late charge for Stanton, a native of Panorama, Calif., who some believe was holding out for an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miami and the Dodgers were said to have discussed Stanton ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and remained in contact during the off-season.

Los Angeles, though, didn't seem aggressive in their pursuit of Stanton after ending last season with a reported industry-high $244 million US payroll, and have $165 million committed to 11 players in 2018.

On Friday, it was widely he would only agree to be moved to the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Dodgers and Yankees. Last week, it was believed he invoked his full no-trade clause to reject trade offers from the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, who were considered primary finalists.

A new Ruth-Gehrig?

The Yankees finished second to Boston in the American League East in 2017 with 91 wins and lost Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to Houston. They also didn't have a particular need for a power-hitting outfielder, given the emergence of AL rookie of the year and MVP runner-up Aaron Judge — who hit 52 homers — promising youngster Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks' breakout season.

Stanton and Judge give New York a one-two punch to rival Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig or Mickey Mantle-Roger Maris, making for must-see batting practice. The Yankees topped the majors in 2017 with 241 home runs.

Stanton and Judge could share the designated hitter role. It was a major weakness for the Yankees last season as the team's DHs combined for a .235 average, .327 on-base percentage and .429 slugging percentage.

Adding Stanton to a lineup that includes Judge and slugging catcher Gary Sanchez will be welcomed by new manager Aaron Boone.

Stanton's other 2017 highlights

NL player of the month in August after tying MLB record for HR in a month with 18

33 second-half home runs were most by a Marlins player

10 multi-home games, another team record, and most in the majors

NL recipient of Players Choice Award for outstanding player

NL winner of Hank Aaron Award (best overall offensive performer)

First-time Silver Slugger Award winner

Gold Glove Award finalist

Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner had previously stated a plan to reduce payroll below $197 million next season. With Stanton on board, it's likely general manager Brian Cashman will unload one or more of the club's higher-priced position players in a trade, perhaps infielder Chase Headley or outfielders Brett Gardner or Jacoby Ellsbury, who has a full no-trade clause.

Castro, who hit .300 with 16 home runs this year, could replace Gordon at second base — or might also be dealt by Miami because of his contract. He's due $10 million in 2018 and $11 million in 2019 plus a $16 million club option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

Guzman went 5-3 this year with a 2.30 earned-run average for Class A Staten Island. Over three minor league seasons, the 21-year-old is 11-11 with a 3.67 ERA in 43 appearances (33 starts) with 171 strikeouts in 162 innings.

Devers, 18, batted .245 with 16 steals in 53 games for two teams in the low minors. The Yankees signed him as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2016.

More Marlins deals are possible at the winter meetings. Outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna and Castro possibly are on the trading block.