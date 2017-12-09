The New York Yankees appear to have made the biggest splash of the major league off-season, acquiring reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins on the eve of baseball's winter meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Several media outlets indicate a trade agreement is in place, but is pending the outfielder's consent and the Yankees' approval of Stanton's physical. The 28-year-old slugger was said to have invoked his full no-trade clause this week to reject trade offers from the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals, who were considered primary finalists.

The Yankees, at least publicly, made a late charge for Stanton, who some believe was holding out for offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Miami and the Dodgers were said to have remained in contact during the off-season, and it was widely reported on Friday that he would only agree to be moved to the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Dodgers and Yankees.

Stanton hails from Panorama, Calif., and attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, about 24 kilometres from Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles, though, didn't seem aggressive in their pursuit of Stanton after ending last season with a reported industry-high $244 million US payroll, and have $165 million committed to 11 players in 2018.

The Yankees finished second to Boston in the American League East in 2017 with 91 wins and lost Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to Houston. They also didn't have a particular need for a power-hitting outfielder, given the emergence of AL MVP runner-up Aaron Judge, promising youngster Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks' breakout season.

4-time all-star

Stanton played a career-high 159 games last season, posting a .281 batting average with 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in. His homer total led the major leagues and was the most since 2001 when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

Talk of a potential Stanton trade surfaced after the Marlins were sold for $1.2 billion in late September to an investment group led by former star New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who revealed in mid-November at the general managers' meetings that the team was listening to offers for Stanton, a four-time all-star.

According to the Miami Herald, the Marlins had warned Stanton they would move other players to reduce payroll if he didn't approve a deal. The newspaper also stated the team has set a payroll target of $90 million for next season and already have nearly $132 million committed.

Stanton, who preferred to not be part of a rebuild, will see his salary nearly double to $25 million in 2018, the fourth season of his record 13-year, $325 million contract.