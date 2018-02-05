Astros sign George Springer to 2-year deal, avoiding arbitration
World Series MVP posted 34 home runs, 85 RBIs in career 2017 season
World Series MVP George Springer and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration by agreeing Monday to a two-year contract worth $24 million US.
Springer gets $12 million annually under the deal and will be eligible for arbitration again after the 2019 season. The hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday.
- George Springer slugs his way to World Series MVP honours
- Springer ties Series mark as Astros capture 1st World Series title
He asked for a raise from $4,075,000 to $10.5 million and was offered $8.5 million. His case was bolstered when Mookie Betts defeated Boston in the first hearing last week and was awarded $10.5 million rather than the team's $7.5 million offer.
Springer tied the World Series record with five runs home runs, homering in each of the final four games, as Houston won its first title. Springer batted .379 (11 for 29) with five walks in the seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He set career bests during the regular season with a .283 average, 34 home runs and 85 runs batted in.
Houston lost to closer Ken Giles in a case decided Saturday and remains scheduled with a hearing for pitcher Collin McHugh.
Players are 5-2 in cases decided thus far and 17 remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 16. Twenty-four would be the most hearings since 1990.
