The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran reliever Gavin Floyd to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to big-league spring training.
Floyd was 2-4 with a 4.06 earned-run average in 28 appearances for the Blue Jays last year. His season ended June 26 when he suffered a shoulder injury.
The 33-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut in 2004 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Floyd has also played for the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox.
Over his career, Floyd has a 74-76 record and 4.37 ERA.
