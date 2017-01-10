Freddie Freeman reportedly plans to pay tribute to his Canadian-born mother by donning the red and white when the World Baseball Classic begins in March.

Despite being born and raised in the United States, the Atlanta Braves first baseman is close to committing to play for Canada, according to MLB columnist Jon Paul Morosi.

Freeman's mother, Rosemary, was born in Toronto and she died of melanoma in 2000 when he was 10 years old. He had previously expressed interest in representing Canada to the Canadian Press in 2015.

"That's always been a dream of mine. I want to represent Canada so I can represent my mother," Freeman said.

The 27-year-old has played for America in international competition but is eligible to join Canada's team because at least one of his parents was born in the country. His father is also Canadian.

Freeman is set to join Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin, free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders (who also played in Toronto last season) and Chicago White Sox first baseman Justin Morneau.

Freeman posted a .968 OPS and drove in 34 home runs in 158 games this past season.