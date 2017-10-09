A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after he was struck in the face by a foul ball at Wrigley Field and left blind in one eye.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 60-year-old John "Jay" Loos of Schaumburg says in the lawsuit filed by the Clifford Law Offices that he was sitting near the field during an August 29 game at Wrigley when he was struck.
A Cubs fan is at risk of going completely blind after being hit by a foul ball during a game in August: https://t.co/0qFNVAqmMJ pic.twitter.com/ENLCmolHXa—
@CBSNews
The lawsuit follows a number of incidents in which fans have been hit by foul balls, prompting calls for teams to install more safety netting at stadiums.
Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said recently on a radio program that the Cubs would extend safety netting at Wrigley.
