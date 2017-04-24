Former all-star pitcher Steve Delabar, a veteran of six major league seasons with Seattle, Toronto and Cincinnati, has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test under baseball's minor league drug program.

The 28-year-old right-hander, on the roster of Cleveland's Triple-A team in Columbus, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine, the commissioner's office said Monday. Ostarine is used to retain lean mass.

"This spring I received a positive test for a banned substance from a contaminated non-certified over-the-counter dietary supplement," Delabar said in a statement released by his agent, Barry Meister. "Although the traces present were extremely low, the rules are the rules. I understand the consequences of my irresponsible actions and take full responsibility to serve my suspension."

Delabar is 15-9 with a 4.07 ERA in 190 relief appearances for the Mariners (2011-12), the Blue Jays (2012-15) and the Reds (2016). He was an All-Star in 2013.

He started 2016 at Louisville, made seven appearances for Cincinnati in May, then was sent back to Triple-A. He did not pitch this season while awaiting a decision on the appeal of his penalty.

'I ask for forgiveness'

"I apologize to the Indians organization and all of those whom I have let down," Delabar said. "I ask for forgiveness as I'm going to put this behind me and move on. I've been in this game for nearly 13 years and have never tried to gain a competitive edge through supplementation. Hopefully players around the league will not make the same mistake by thinking they are in the clear when it comes to non-certified supplements."

Seattle pitcher Jonathan Aro was suspended 50 games for an unspecified violation. The 26-year-old righty made his major league with Boston in 2015, appearing in six games, and pitched once for Seattle last season. He was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma before spring training.

Free agent right-hander Jeffry Hernandez was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

There have been 28 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.