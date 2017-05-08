​As Edwin Encarnacion returns to Toronto, neither the Cleveland designated hitter nor his old Blue Jays teammates have contributed much at the plate early in the season.

However, Encarnacion is showing a glimpse of snapping out of his usual early-season funk and will carry a three-game hit streak into Monday's opener of a three-game series, the 34-year-old slugger's first return to Rogers Centre since signing with Cleveland as a free agent in the off-season.

"Things don't go well for me at the beginning, then little by little they start turning out better," Encarnacion told the Toronto Star over the weekend. "I just have to keep making adjustments. Every day.

"I can't wait for the game Monday. … The fans used to like me there, but I don't know [how they feel now]. I'll be ready for [any reception]."

Encarnacion has a career batting average of .243 in April and slugging percentage of .488 compared to .287, .550 in July.

Indians president Chris Antonetti, who finalized a three-year, $60-million US contract with the three-time all-star in early January, understood there would be a period of adjustment for Encarnacion, who spent seven-plus seasons in Toronto.

"He hasn't woken up yet," said Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana of his new teammate, "but sooner or later he's going to wake up. It's a long season and we all know what kind of player he is."

Encarnacion is hitting .217 in 30 games this season with five home runs and 11 runs after going 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Royals. But the key number for Indians manager Terry Francona during the three-game weekend series at Kansas City was the player's zero strikeouts.

Encarnacion enters Monday's 7:07 p.m. ET contest tied for sixth in the American League in strikeouts with 39 but has only struck out four times in his previous 27 plate appearances. He has also hit .272 with a .895 on-base-plus slugging percentage at the Rogers Centre.

The man who averaged 39 homers and 110 RBI over the past five seasons with the Blue Jays could be heating up at the right time.

Most HR, last 365 days



Khris Davis 46

Nelson Cruz 45

Brian Dozier42

Edwin Encarnacion, Freddie Freeman, Mark Trumbo 41

Kris Bryant 40 — @HighHeatStats

Francona told Cleveland.com over the weekend that he hopes Encarnacion receives a positive reception for "all he did up there and then I hope he does something to break their hearts."

Last season, Encarnacion had 42 home runs and tied the now-retired David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox with an AL-leading 127 RBIs. He also clubbed at least 30 homers per season for Toronto the last five years, including an 11th-inning walk-off blast last October against Baltimore in the wild-card game that sent the Jays to the AL Division Series against Texas.

The Blue Jays appeared interested in keeping Encarnacion after he hit .286 with a .359 on-base percentage in nine playoff games last fall and reportedly offered him a four-year deal worth $80 million. It was an offer that his agent, Paul Kinzer, told Toronto sports radio station The Fan 590 was "not where the camp wanted it to be."

Encarnacion's deal with Cleveland could reach $80 million over four years if the team exercises a $25-million option for 2020 that includes a $5 million buyout.

It's believed he wanted to join a winning team and the Indians lineup features young stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez as well as veteran outfielder Michael Brantley and starting pitchers Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar. There's also Andrew Miller and closer Cody Allen in the bullpen.

Cleveland tops AL Central

"I believe in this team and I know we can win the World Series with the talent that we have," Encarnacion, who ranks third all-time with 239 home runs as a Blue Jay, said in January.

Cleveland is leading the AL Central division with a 17-13 record and 11-7 mark on the road. The 11-20 Blue Jays, who reached the AL Championship Series last season only to be eliminated in five games by the Indians, are last in the East but are currently without several top players due to injury, including third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and starting pitchers J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez.

On Monday, Encarnacion will face starter Marcus Stroman, who is 2-2 with a 3.89 earned-run average in six starts this season with two complete games. In 39 1/3 innings, the right-hander has allowed four home runs, but right-handed hitters are batting .317 against him.

Stroman also left his last start against the Yankees in New York last Wednesday after three innings with armpit tightness. He sports a 3.52 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) versus Cleveland.