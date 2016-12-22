Edwin Encarnacion will no longer be calling Toronto home. Encarnacion has reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $60 million US contract with the Cleveland Indians. 

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the ALCS to the Cleveland Indians this past October and now they have lost their first baseman and designated hitter to the same team. 

While Blue Jays players are saying their farewells ... 

... the Cleveland Indians are thanking Santa for the early present. 

After the news surfaced, "The Land" was quick to welcome the former Blue Jay with open, er, wings:

While some are suggesting that Encarnacion didn't make the right move.

Despite the current heartache, Blue Jays fans were respectful towards Encarnacion's decision.

Toronto fans will surely be marking one date in their calendar.

... possibly with this playing in the background. 