Edwin Encarnacion will no longer be calling Toronto home. Encarnacion has reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $60 million US contract with the Cleveland Indians.
The Toronto Blue Jays lost the ALCS to the Cleveland Indians this past October and now they have lost their first baseman and designated hitter to the same team.
While Blue Jays players are saying their farewells ...
Can't express my feelings towards losing my brother @Encadwin. Most humble and genuine dude ever. Thank you for everything you taught me!—
@MStrooo6
... the Cleveland Indians are thanking Santa for the early present.
Thank you Santa! #EE @Indians pic.twitter.com/YQAGyqG70u—
@TheJK_Kid
Who's the AL favorite now? @jonmorosi @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/G4kUQgIfIo—
@MrLapara
After the news surfaced, "The Land" was quick to welcome the former Blue Jay with open, er, wings:
@HeidiWatney @Encadwin @ChrisRose The Land is now a bird sanctuary! Welcome Edwin. @indians pic.twitter.com/NmG5mGyJl1—
@WMB72buckeye
Edwin!!! Welcome to the Land! @Encadwin—
@ryanwonders
Edwin Encarnacion on the Tribeee!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾—
@DJMac_50
While some are suggesting that Encarnacion didn't make the right move.
Edwin signing for 3/60 after reportedly turning down 4/80 from the Jays is the stuff that gets agents fired.—
@BlakeMurphyODC
Did Edwin Encarnacion literally just sign in Cleveland for the same per-season amount Toronto offered him? #3for60vs4for80 #20MillionPer—
@BlockBuster_Guy
Edwin Encarnacion needs to fire his agent immediately—
@BrianSette
So @Encadwin just signed with @Indians for fewer $ and years than the @BlueJays offered. Can you say👆🏻Toronto any louder?!—
@craigseward
Despite the current heartache, Blue Jays fans were respectful towards Encarnacion's decision.
@Encadwin we will miss you in Toronto pic.twitter.com/WHZpc2JGgS—
@theresagibson72
@Encadwin love ya big guy. Best of luck in Cleveland.—
@HarmoniousFunk
thank you @Encadwin for all the memories i'll miss you ❤❤❤ good luck in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/cVoO44RbdZ—
@ryanmgoins
Toronto fans will surely be marking one date in their calendar.
Edwin Encarnacion returns to the Rogers Centre on May 8th.—
@RLeesam
... possibly with this playing in the background.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.