Edwin Encarnacion will no longer be calling Toronto home. Encarnacion has reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $60 million US contract with the Cleveland Indians.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the ALCS to the Cleveland Indians this past October and now they have lost their first baseman and designated hitter to the same team.

While Blue Jays players are saying their farewells ...

Can't express my feelings towards losing my brother @Encadwin. Most humble and genuine dude ever. Thank you for everything you taught me! — @MStrooo6

... the Cleveland Indians are thanking Santa for the early present.

After the news surfaced, "The Land" was quick to welcome the former Blue Jay with open, er, wings:

@HeidiWatney @Encadwin @ChrisRose The Land is now a bird sanctuary! Welcome Edwin. @indians pic.twitter.com/NmG5mGyJl1 — @WMB72buckeye

Edwin!!! Welcome to the Land! @Encadwin — @ryanwonders

Edwin Encarnacion on the Tribeee!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾 — @DJMac_50

While some are suggesting that Encarnacion didn't make the right move.

Edwin signing for 3/60 after reportedly turning down 4/80 from the Jays is the stuff that gets agents fired. — @BlakeMurphyODC

Did Edwin Encarnacion literally just sign in Cleveland for the same per-season amount Toronto offered him? #3for60vs4for80 #20MillionPer — @BlockBuster_Guy

Edwin Encarnacion needs to fire his agent immediately — @BrianSette

So @Encadwin just signed with @Indians for fewer $ and years than the @BlueJays offered. Can you say👆🏻Toronto any louder?! — @craigseward

Despite the current heartache, Blue Jays fans were respectful towards Encarnacion's decision.

@Encadwin we will miss you in Toronto pic.twitter.com/WHZpc2JGgS — @theresagibson72

@Encadwin love ya big guy. Best of luck in Cleveland. — @HarmoniousFunk

thank you @Encadwin for all the memories i'll miss you ❤❤❤ good luck in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/cVoO44RbdZ — @ryanmgoins

Toronto fans will surely be marking one date in their calendar.

Edwin Encarnacion returns to the Rogers Centre on May 8th. — @RLeesam

... possibly with this playing in the background.