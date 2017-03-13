Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis ran sprints in the outfield Monday, still unsure of his status for opening day.
Travis has been slowed by a bone bruise on his right knee, which had off-season surgery to remove a small flap of cartilage.
"He's got to get moving quick to do that because he needs some work," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "He's cutting it close."
Travis is taking batting practice and could get some at-bats as a designated hitter in minor league games this week.
"It's kind of hit or miss," Gibbons said. "Some days he feels better than others but he's moving in the right direction."
Travis had issues with the knee during last year's post-season. He hit .300 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs in 101 regular-season games.
Donaldson nears return
Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who injured his right calf while running sprints Feb. 17, is expected to play for the first time this year in the next couple days.
"He's real close," Gibbons said.
Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, hit .284 with 37 homers and 99 RBIs last season. He has been an All-Star in three straight seasons.
