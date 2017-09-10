Blue Jays rookie outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit home runs in back-to-back innings to power Toronto past the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Hernandez hit his second homer in a four-run fifth inning that saw every Toronto (66-77) batter come to the plate. He also added a single and scored a run in only his seventh game with the Blue Jays.
J.A. Happ (8-10) struck out nine over six innings of work, allowing two runs — one earned — as the Blue Jays won the three-game series with back-to-back wins. Luis Santos pitched three innings of scoreless relief.
Ian Kinsler hit a two-run homer for Detroit's (60-82) only offence. Anibal Sanchez (3-4) struggled, giving up seven runs on 12 hits over 4 2/3 innings. Jeff Ferrell, Artie Lewicki and former Blue Jay Daniel Norris came out of the Tigers bullpen, allowing only one unearned run.
The 24-year-old Hernandez played 41 games for the Houston Astros in 2016 and one game for them in 2017 before coming to Toronto with veteran outfielder Nori Aoki in a trade for pitcher Francisco Liriano on July 31.
Urena led the game off with a single to centre field and then scored from first when Kendrys Morales had a base hit.
