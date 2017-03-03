After David Price consulted two renowned orthopedic doctors, the Boston Red Sox said Friday the left-hander will not need surgery or an injection in his ailing left arm.

Price travelled to Indianapolis on Thursday for consultation with Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who were at the NFL Combine. Price is expected to return Saturday to Boston's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11...ill let one of you name my island," Price tweeted Friday.

Manager John Farrell said the findings represented a best-case scenario for Price, who will rest and receive treatment for the next seven to 10 days. It is uncertain when Price will resume throwing.

"A very positive exam given the concern a couple days ago," Farrell said after Boston's 9-1 win over Atlanta in Kissimmee. "The approach we're going to take with him is he'll receive medication and treatment in the next seven to 10 days. We'll re-evaluate him at that time."

Price felt discomfort in his left elbow and forearm on Wednesday, a day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game. He was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start, on Sunday.

Initial exam inconclusive

Price had an MRI on Wednesday, which showed swelling and fluid near the ulnar collateral ligament. Farrell said the initial exam was inconclusive, leading to the additional opinions.

"Even talking with David on his way up there, he felt with each passing hour he was becoming more free," Farrell said. "As we talked about him experiencing the type of forearm issue in spring training, it may be a little more intensified this year, but still, this is the spring training arm he goes through. A very positive exam given the concern a couple days ago."

Price went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA in a major league-leading 35 starts last season, his first after signing a $210 million US, seven-year contract with the Red Sox.

Boston began camp with Price, reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, acquired in a December trade with the White Sox, as its top three projected starters. Knuckleballer Steven Wright and left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez are competing for the final two spots.