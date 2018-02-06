Former pitcher David Aardsma joins Blue Jays' front office

The Toronto Blue Jays hired former relief pitcher David Aardsma on Tuesday as their co-ordinator of player development.

Aardsma last pitched in the big leagues in 2015, appearing in 33 games with the Atlanta Braves.

He pitched 14 games with Triple A Buffalo in 2016 before joining an independent league last season.

The 36-year-old from Denver spent nine years in the majors (2004-15) with eight teams including two seasons with Seattle (2009-10).

Aardsma was selected by San Francisco 22nd overall in the 2003 draft.