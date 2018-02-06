Former pitcher David Aardsma joins Blue Jays' front office
The Toronto Blue Jays hired former relief pitcher David Aardsma on Tuesday as their co-ordinator of player development.
Veteran reliever will act as co-ordinator of player development
The Toronto Blue Jays hired former relief pitcher David Aardsma on Tuesday as their co-ordinator of player development.
Aardsma last pitched in the big leagues in 2015, appearing in 33 games with the Atlanta Braves.
He pitched 14 games with Triple A Buffalo in 2016 before joining an independent league last season.
The 36-year-old from Denver spent nine years in the majors (2004-15) with eight teams including two seasons with Seattle (2009-10).
Aardsma was selected by San Francisco 22nd overall in the 2003 draft.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.