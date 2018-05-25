Collectible Blue Jays rings stolen in Niagara Falls break-in
Police say a portion of 1993 World Series ring was among the items taken
Police say several rings, including part of a 1993 Toronto Blue Jays World Series ring, have been taken in a break-in in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Niagara regional police say a home was broken into on May 15 and several collectible items were stolen.
They say the centre "pendant" portion of the 1993 World Series men's gold ring, which has a Toronto Blue Jays logo with a large diamond and many smaller diamonds surrounding it, was taken.
Also taken were a 1992 Toronto Blue Jays World Series women's gold ring, which also had a large diamond and many smaller diamonds surrounding it and a 1991 Major League Baseball All-Star women's white-gold ring.
Investigators say a 15-year gold employee Toronto Blue Jays women's ring, inscribed with the words "15 yr service," also was missing.
Anyone with information about the missing items is asked to contact police.
