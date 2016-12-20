Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Chris Colabello signed a minor-league contract with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
The Indians have signed Chris Colabello to a Minor League deal w/a Major League ST camp invite. Spent 2015-16 w/TORhttps://t.co/NdBuTDq7Fm—
@tribeinsider
Colabello was suspended for 80 games in April after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid. He said he did not know how the drug appeared in his system.
Colabello elected to become a free agent earlier in December.
Colabello's minor league deal with #Indians includes 6/1 opt out if he is not yet on 25-man MLB roster—
@Joelsherman1
The 33-year-old hit .321 as a Blue Jay in 2015 with 15 home runs and 54 runs batted in, contributing to the team's first post-season run since 1993.
However, Colabello batted just .069 through 10 games last season before his ban was announced. Once he returned, he hit .185 with five homers in 45 games with Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.
