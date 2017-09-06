Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in a complete game, giving the Cleveland Indians their 14th straight win in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.
Cleveland equaled its longest winning streak in franchise history and also won its 10th straight road game as the right-hander lost his shutout with two outs in the ninth inning when Adam Engel homered.
The @Indians join the 1912-13 Giants and 1935-36 Cubs as the only clubs with win streaks of 14+ in CONSECUTIVE seasons. pic.twitter.com/g9YAqAxmma—
@MLBStatoftheDay
Carrasco (14-6) faced 28 batters and threw 97 pitches in his eighth career complete game, throwing 76 strikes.
Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run as Cleveland added three runs in the eighth inning to break open a 1-0 game.
After not allowing a hit through four innings, the White Sox had leadoff singles in the fifth and sixth innings off Carrasco, but Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith were both doubled off on the next at-bat.
The right-handed Carrasco struck out nine and did not allow a walk. Through his last six starts, Carrasco is 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA.
Rookie right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-3) stranded eight runners in six innings, and allowed a run on Tyler Naquin's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
The Indians have scored first in each of their wins during the streak.
The Indians closed the scoring in the ninth inning with a run after a fielder's choice by Greg Allen.
