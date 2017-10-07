Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to play again this post-season after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle during Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion probably won't start Game 3 Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, but could play.
Encarnacion was wearing a boot and using crutches Saturday during a day off in the best-of-five matchup. The Indians lead 2-0.
Encarnacion said nothing is broken in his ankle. The designated hitter said he's day to day.
The injury occurred in the first inning Friday night in a game Cleveland eventually won 9-8 in the 13th. Encarnacion was trying to get back to second base on a line drive and jammed his foot into the bag.
Encarnacion was doubled off on the play. Cleveland initially said he had a sprained ankle.
Encarnacion hit 38 homers with 107 RBIs in his first season with the Indians. Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $60 million US contract after he spent seven-plus seasons with Toronto.
