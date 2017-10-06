Cleveland slugger Edwin Encarnacion sustained a potentially serious right ankle injury in the first inning of Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Encarnacion was scrambling to get back to second base when he jammed his foot into the bag and rolled his ankle Friday. He dropped to the ground in obvious pain and writhed in the infield dirt while waiting for medical personnel.

That Edwin Encarnacion play couldn't get more Cleveland if it tried. Time to #RallyTogether because that's a huge loss.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HjXCHbx6w4 — @Brettolsicw

Encarnacion, who doubled up on the play, was unable to put much weight on his leg and had to be helped off the field. He had to pause on the trip to the dugout because he was hurting so much.

The Indians did not have immediate word on his condition. Cleveland led the ALDS 1-0.

In his first season with Cleveland, Encarnacion hit 38 homers with 107 RBIs. Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $60 million US contract in January after he spent seven-plus seasons with Toronto.