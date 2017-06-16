Melky Cabrera hit a three-run homer and a two-run double as the Chicago White Sox routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Friday.

Jose Quintana (3-8) was solid for Chicago (30-36), striking out five and allowing five hits and just two runs over seven innings. Jake Petricka pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs, with Gregory Infante earning the final out of the game.

Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in three runs for the White Sox, while Alex Hanson has three hits and scored three times.

Justin Smoak's two-run blast in the ninth inning was too little, too late for the Blue Jays (32-34). Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce both had solo home runs. It was Pearce's first game back since May 14. He had been out with a strained right calf.

Toronto starter Joe Biagini (1-6) was shelled, allowing eight hits and giving up seven runs, six earned, in an inning-plus of work. He was followed out of the bullpen by Dominic Leone, Jeff Beliveau, Jason Grilli, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and Danny Barnes.

Leone gave up a run over three innings and Beliveau allowed three more in his inning.