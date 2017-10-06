Kyle Hendricks outpitched Stephen Strasburg as the Chicago Cubs opened their World Series title defence by beating the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their NL Division Series.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo produced RBI singles in the sixth inning for the first two hits off an otherwise-dominant Strasburg. Hendricks was even better, giving up only two singles in seven strong innings.

Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals in the 6th inning. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Rizzo added an RBI double off reliever Ryan Madson in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. threw a perfect inning and Wade Davis finished the two-hitter for a save.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Saturday, with Jon Lester set to start for Chicago against fellow left-hander Gio Gonzalez.

