Unable to pitch through pain in his shoulder that had bothered him for weeks, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman went on the disabled list Sunday and likely will miss at least a month.

Chapman had a MRI on Saturday, a day after getting just two outs and giving up a run in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss to Houston. The 29-year-old left-hander, a four-time All-Star, told Yankees manager Joe Girardi during the game that he felt fine, then went into the trainer's room after the final out and admitted he was hurt.

"I was shocked," Girardi said.

New York said in a statement that Chapman has rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder. Girardi called it tendinitis and bursitis.

"I believed that it was going to go away with the treatment that I was getting," Chapman said through a translator. "Also, the cold weather, I thought it was affecting me a little bit...But, eventually, it got a little worse."

Dellin Betances will close in Chapman's absence, a role the 29-year-old right-hander filled last season after Chapman was traded to the Chicago Cubs and Andrew Miller was dealt to Cleveland.

"He's not replaceable. I mean, you can't replace an arm like that," Girardi said. "You just kind of move everyone back a little bit."

Chapman's average fastball velocity has dropped from a major league-high 100.9 mph last year to 98.2 mph this season, according to MLB's Statcast. He is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA and seven saves in eight chances this year.

"You definitely lose location and sharpness, and also you lose a little bit of strength," he said.

New York made the DL stint retroactive to Saturday and recalled right-hander Chad Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Girardi said reliever Adam Warren's role may expand.

"No throwing for two weeks, so you're probably looking at a minimum of a month if everything goes right," general manager Brian Cashman said.

Similar issue

Chapman was on the DL with left shoulder inflammation from May 16-June 23, 2011, while with Cincinnati, and he said this issue felt similar.

He showed a sign of a possible problem on April 26, when he needed 33 pitches to get through the ninth inning at Boston. He gave up a run, then struck out Josh Rutledge with two on for the final out and briefly grabbed his left elbow while walking off the field with catcher Austine Romine.

Chapman wasted a three-run, ninth-inning lead on May 7 against the Chicago Cubs, leaving after two outs and 36 pitches in a game the Yankees won 5-4 in 18 innings. After four days off, he gave up Josh Reddick's two-out RBI single in the ninth inning Friday, shook his pitching arm and was checked by head athletic trainer Steve Donohue on the mound moments later, after his 22nd pitch. Chapman initially remained in the game, then was removed after Jose Altuve's single.

After the DL stint was announced, Chapman maintained "it's really hard to say that that was the cause, because not too long ago I felt great and I was pitching really good."