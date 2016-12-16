Aroldis Chapman says Cubs manager Joe Maddon misused him during the post-season, putting the hard-throwing reliever on the mound too often in Chicago's successful effort to win the World Series for the first time since 1908.

Traded from the New York Yankees to Chicago in late July, Chapman got the victory in Game 7 against Cleveland after wasting an eighth-inning lead. He became a free agent and agreed to a five-year, $86-million contract to return to the Yankees, a deal finalized Thursday.

"I believe there were a couple times where maybe I shouldn't be put in the game and he put me in. So I think personally, I don't agree the way he used me," Chapman said through a translator Friday. "But he is the manager and he has the strategy.

"My job is to be ready, to be ready to pitch, whatever that is, however many innings it is, I need to ready for that and I need to go in and do my job."

Chapman threw 273 pitches in 13 post-season appearances, including 42 over 2 2/3 innings in Game 5, when he got his first eight-out save in the Cubs' 3-2 win.

He threw 20 on one day's rest to get four outs in Game 6, then 35 more in Game 7 when he entered with a 6-3 lead and allowed Brandon Guyer's RBI double and Rajai Davis' two-run homer.

Asked for an example of misuse, Chapman cited Game 6, when he entered with a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh with two on and two outs. Francisco Lindor hit a grounder to first and originally was called safe, a ruling reversed when a video review concluded Chapman beat him to the bag after catching Anthony Rizzo's throw.

"I don't think I needed to come into the game," Chapman said. "The important game was going to be Game 7 because basically we had that game almost won, and the next day I came in a little tired."

Maddon did not immediately respond to a message Friday seeking comment. Speaking before Game 7, he said: "Yesterday that was a really clear-cut decision for me how to work that inning. The threat there, was that had we not done it, then Aroldis would have had a more stressful 1 2/3 innings in the eighth or ninth inning."

Chapman also was pursued in free agency by the Miami Marlins, who made a back-loaded offer and do not offer no-trade provisions.

Back 'at home' with Yankees

"The Marlins were close on signing me, but at the end my wish was to come back to the Yankees," he said. "I also wanted to be part of a young team, like the Yankees have now and not go to the Marlins because as you all know from time to time they change their team a lot, and I wanted to have a stable team of young players where I could feel at home."

Chapman, who turns 29 in February, was acquired by the Yankees from Cincinnati last December and was suspended for the first 29 games of the season under baseball's domestic violence policy stemming from an October 2015 disturbance involving his girlfriend.

According to a police report, Cristina Barnea told police he pushed and choked her. Chapman said there was an argument and he was pushed down by Barnea's brother. Chapman said he eventually got a handgun and fired eight shots into a wall and window while locked in his garage.

Criminal charges were not filed.

"I was coming to this team with a problem, and the way they treated me, the way they welcomed me, the way that they helped me, starting from the manager, the staff, my teammates, they made me feel at home," Chapman said. "That kind of support, it's something that you need in a moment like that."

Chapman's fastball reached as high at 105 mph last season, when he went 4-1 with 36 saves in 39 chances for the Yankees and Cubs. He has 636 strikeouts in 377 innings and 182 saves in seven big league seasons.

Chapman helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908, getting the victory in Game 7 against Cleveland last month, then became a free agent. The 20-year-old Torres was selected the youngest MVP in the history of the Arizona Fall League.

Sweet deal

A left-hander who turns 29 in February, Chapman gets the richest deal for a relief pitcher. He receives an $11 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable within five days of approval by the commissioner's office, $2.5 million each on Feb. 15 and July 1, and $5 million on July 1, 2018. His annual salaries are $15 million.

He has an opt out within three days after the end of the 2019 World Series, a full no-trade provision for the first three years and then a limited no-trade that says he can't be dealt to any of the five California teams or Seattle without his consent.

To open a roster spot, New York designated right-hander Nick Goody for assignment.

Chapman missed the first 29 games this year while serving a suspension under baseball's domestic violence policy, then went 4-1 with 36 saves in 39 chances for the Yankees and Cubs.

Chapman has 636 strikeouts in 377 innings and 182 saves in seven big league seasons, the first six with Cincinnati.