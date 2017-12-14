Blue Jays meet with free-agent starter CC Sabathia

After facing him on the mound for nine seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be interested in prying free-agent pitcher CC Sabathia away from their division rivals, the New York Yankees.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA last season for the Yankees, met this week with Toronto at baseball's winter meetings in Tampa.

"He's a workhorse, man," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He's always pitched well against us. One of the great competitors in the game for a number of years. I thought he looked strong last year."

Sabathia has been with the Yankees since 2009, and their GM said Wednesday they would like him to remain.

"He's been a great performer for us, and there may very well be a chance for us to continue working together. May not. It's a business on both ends," Brian Cashman said. "He's certainly of interest, but because of who he is and what he continues to do, he's of interest elsewhere, too."

Harper could fetch record-breaking deal

Meanwhile, with Bryce Harper a year from free agency, the agent for Washington's star opened contract talk with the Nationals.

The 25-year-old right fielder earned $13,625,000 this year and agreed last May to a 2018 deal for $21,625,000.

"We had a meeting with the Washington ownership about a month ago just for some preliminary discussions," agent Scott Boras said Wednesday at the winter meetings. "It's probably something we'll address as time goes forward."

A long-term deal could top baseball's record, the $325 million, 13-year agreement by outfielder Giancarlo Stanton with Miami before the 2015 season. The Marlins traded the reigning NL MVP this week to the New York Yankees.

Boras usually prefers allowing players to become free agents before negotiating long-term contracts. He left open the possibility of reaching a new agreement before next season.

"That's up to ownership. So we'll have to look at it and report back to Bryce," Boras said.

A five-time all-star, Harper hyper-extended his left knee landing on first base on a wet night Aug. 12 and did not return until Sept. 26.

Harper was the NL MVP in 2015, when he led the major leagues with 42 homers and hit .330 with 99 RBIs. He slumped to a .243 average with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in 2016, then rebounded to hit .319 with 29 homers and 87 RBIs in just 111 games this year