The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a free agent deal to sign former Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler, Major League Baseball reported on its website.



Terms of the deal have not yet been reported, but the Cardinals have called a press conference for Friday morning.



The 30-year-old Fowler will undergo a physical on Friday to complete the move to Chicago's National League Central rival.



Fowler declined the Cubs' qualifying offer, meaning the Cardinals must forfeit the No. 19 pick in the upcoming draft. The Cubs will receive a compensatory pick.



Fowler hit .276 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while batting leadoff for the Cubs last season.



He reached his first All Star Game and helped the Cubs end their 108-year title drought as they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling seven-game World Series.