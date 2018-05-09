Canadian pitcher James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays

Canadian pitcher James Paxton threw a no-hitter for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in a 5-0 win at the Rogers Centre.

The 29-year-old lefty from Ladner, B.C., became the first Canadian to achieve the feat since Dick Fowler of Toronto pitched a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Athletics on Sept. 9, 1945. Paxton is also the first Canadian to throw a no-hitter in his home country and the first pitcher to throw one against the Blue Jays since Justin Verlander's no-hit performance with the Detroit Tigers on May 7, 2011.

It was the third no-hitter of the 2018 MLB season; Oakland A's pitcher Sean Manaea no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21, while four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore — combined to no-hit the San Diego Padres on May 4.

Paxton got some help from third baseman Kyle Seager for the final out of the seventh. Seager made a full-length diving stop on speedy Kevin Pillar's grounder down the line, then slung an off-balance throw that first baseman Ryon Healy snagged on one hop.