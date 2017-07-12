Every singer has their own style, but when it comes to belting a national anthem at a sporting event, it's best to stick to the script.
Canadian singer-songwriter Jocelyn Alice kicked off the Canadian anthem at the MLB All-Star Game with her own unique tone. But when she giggled after "God keep our land," it seemed to strike a chord with Blue Jays infielder Justin Smoak.
Justin Smoak, guys. #NotHavingThat pic.twitter.com/esewcJDZNS—
@77Hendriks
The slugger, who was voted in as first baseman for Tuesday's game at Marlins Park, isn't even Canadian. But after that death stare, fans are suggesting he receive honourary citizenship.
Justin Smoak is now Canadian. 😍 @KristinSmoak https://t.co/zmqtXgveuz—
@arethejaysin1st
Gigglegate isn't the first time the Canadian anthem has stirred up controversy at the MLB All-Star Game.
Just last year, Remigio Pereira of the Canadian quartet The Tenors pulled an off-key stunt of his own. He changed the lyrics of the anthem to include a message about All Lives Matter and was later booted from the group.
Canadian quartet "The Tenors" get political at MLB All-Star game, changing words of Canadian national anthem. pic.twitter.com/0K2L2Vz5YP—
@am640
Meanwhile, Canadian baseball fans are left hoping that maybe next year, their anthem will get the true patriot love it deserves.
Despite the perceived stare down, Justin Smoak later told Sportsnet baseball reporter Shi Davidi that he wasn't aware of the giggle.
Justin Smoak says he didn't notice the snafu with O Canada.—
@ShiDavidi
